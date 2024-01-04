 Home > Windows > Win32Emu/DIY WOW: run RISC Win32 binaries on x86 Windows

Win32Emu/DIY WOW: run RISC Win32 binaries on x86 Windows

When the AXP64 build tools for Windows 2000 were discovered back in May 2023, there was a crucial problem. Not only was it difficult to test the compiled applications since you needed an exotic and rare DEC Alpha machine running a leaked version of Windows, it was also difficult to even compile the programs, since you needed the same DEC Alpha machine to run the compiler; there was no cross-compiler.

As a result, I began writing a program conceptually similar to WOW64 on Itanium (or WX86, or FX-32), only in reverse, to allow RISC Win32 programs to run on x86.

↫ CaptainWillStarblazer

People with this much skill just exist.

  1. 2024-01-04 10:51 am
    Bogdanow

    Yet another great entry of this week!

