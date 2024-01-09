What’s coming to Android in 2024

It’s CES, and Google has made a number of disparate, small announcements about upcoming Android features. 9To5Google has collected them all, and it seems there’s not many things of interest here, nor are there any big changes or improvements. The only thing that stands out to me is that easy Bluetooth device pairing is coming to more scenarios.

First announced at CES 2022, Fast Pair support is rolling out to the Chromecast with Google TV “in the next month.” This seamless Bluetooth pairing with an onscreen “Connect now” prompt for headphones is coming to “more Google TV devices later this year.” ↫ Abner Li for 9To5Google

Bluetooth pairing is an unpleasant experience, so seeing fast pairing become more popular is good news.