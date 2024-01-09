Hobbes OS/2 Archive to shut down in three months

We’ve got some seriously bad news for the OS/2 community. Hobbes, the massive software archive for OS/2 (and thus eComStation and ArcaOS), which hosts both old software as well as more recent releases, is shutting down in three months.
After many years of service, hobbes.nmsu.edu will be decommissioned and will no longer be available. You the user are responsible for downloading any of the files found in this archive if you want them. These files will no longer be available for access or download as of the decommission date.
As of April 15th, 2024 this site will no longer exist.
No one will be able to access this site or any information/files stored on this site as of April 15th, 2024.
I don’t even know how old Hobbes is, but I feel like it’s been around for decades. Seeing it being shut down is incredibly sad to read, but also a sign of the times for whatever’s left of the OS/2 community. Two of the four listed mirrors seem to be up, namely SunSITE Poland and Infania Networks in Sweden. We’ll see how long those last, but my advice to anyone interested in OS/2 – download the Hobbes archive and store it locally.
Hello. Right now at OS2World we are discussing the alternative to hobbes. We already have hobbes backed up on the Internet Archive, and it is possible that we want to enhance http://www.OS2Site.com/sw to replace it.
Tom about your personal comment … “but also a sign of the times for whatever’s left of the OS/2 community.”
Even that we are not a big community and loosing Hobbes it is sad for us, these days we have our spirit very high with ArcaOS 5.1 running on UEFI BIOS machines. At OS2World.com we are discussing several subject on how to support the platform and Arca Noae is working on Spanish, German and some other languages translations of version 5.1.
Many years ago one could get the content of the site in 4 CDs (or was it DVDs?).
While I see brave people going through the effort of keeping alive valuable software like Apache OpenOffice on it, unfortunately the time for OS/2 is gone. IBM lost faith in it, if it ever had it, and it never got to play in the 64 bit arena.
RIP.