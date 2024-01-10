Vcc – the Vulkan Clang Compiler, is a proof-of-concept C and C++ compiler for Vulkan leveraging Clang as a front-end, and Shady our own research IR and compiler. Unlike other shading languages, Vcc aims to stick closely to standard C/C++ languages and merely adds a few new intrinsics to cover GPU features. Vcc is similar to CUDA or Metal in this regard, and aims to bring the advantages of standard host languages to Vulkan shaders.