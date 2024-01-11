ASUS’ new graphics cards and motherboards replace 12VHPWR connector with a 600W PCIe

At CES 2024, ASUS unveiled a new standard for motherboards, graphics cards, and cases. Called BTF (short for Back-to-The-Future), it offers much cleaner cable management with power connectors at the back of a motherboard. More importantly, it fully ditches the ill-fated 12VHPWR plug in favor of a much tidier (and probably safer) 600W PCIe connector.
ASUS claims computers with BTF components are easier to assemble since all plugs and connectors are located at the back side of the motherboard tray without other components obstructing access to power, SATA, USB, IO, and other connectors. Therefore, “you won’t have to reach as far into the depth of your chassis to plug things in.” BTF should also make cable management much more elegant, resulting in a tidy, showcase-ready build.↫ Taras Buria at NeoWin
The interior of PCs effectively hasn’t changed since the ’80s, and it feels like it, too. Many of the connectors and plugs are unwieldy, in terrible places, hard to connect/disconnect, difficult to route, and so on. A lot more needs to be done than putting the connectors on the back of the motherboard and integrating GPU power delivery into the PCIe slot, but even baby steps like these are downright revolutionary in the conservative, change-averse, anti-user world of PC building.
I don’t say this very often, but basically, look at the last Intel Mac Pro. That’s what a modern PC should look and work like inside.
Now if they could only replace the ATX power cable connectors on the motherboards with edge connectors as well.
Thom, what you don’t understand is that designing a standard isn’t hard, what’s hard is getting cutthroat competitors to agree to collectively adopt it. The ATX platform as we know it achieved that (somehow), let’s be grateful for what we have.
You mean using 2 PCIE-powercables instead of the nvidia-garbage?
He’s talking about MPX cards… The reason nobody does it, is cables are much cheaper than beefing up PCBs to do the job.
Where things got dumb is when we started using bundles of cables to load share current this is a massively bad idea and a potential fire hazard and point of failure in the voltage supply. If a GPU needs 400W… you put a dang 8AWG superflex cable on it and molex mini-fit sr connectors its literally a solved problem.