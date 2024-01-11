 Home > Desktop environments > COSMIC: the road to alpha

COSMIC: the road to alpha

Desktop environments No Comments

Happy New Year, and welcome to 2024! We’re on the home stretch putting together COSMIC DE, the new desktop environment made for Pop!_OS and other distros. Basically, it’s the look, feel, and customizations.

The goal for the COSMIC DE alpha is to feel like a complete product, albeit with features still to come. With a more stable alpha, we can better collect feedback on usability and focus on completing the Settings panels. From here, we can work towards an eventual 24.04 release over the summer.

↫ System76’s blog

I’m very excited to try this out once it’s available.

About The Author

Thom Holwerda

Follow me on Mastodon @[email protected]

Leave a Reply