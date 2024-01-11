A 26 bit build of RISC OS

This is a Rom Image and hard disc image of RISC OS, built from the open ROOL sources, but compiled up in 26bit compatible mode.
It mostly uses code from approx 2000-2002, compiled up with a set of contempory tools.
It should be compatible with Acorn RiscPCs, A7000s, A7000+, and the emulator RPCEmu.↫ Peter Howkins
I’m not particularly well-versed in the world of RISC OS, but I think this build is targeting older machines that use 26bit ARM processors.
