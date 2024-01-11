 Home > RISC OS > A 26 bit build of RISC OS

RISC OS 1 Comment

This is a Rom Image and hard disc image of RISC OS, built from the open ROOL sources, but compiled up in 26bit compatible mode.

It mostly uses code from approx 2000-2002, compiled up with a set of contempory tools.

It should be compatible with Acorn RiscPCs, A7000s, A7000+, and the emulator RPCEmu.

↫ Peter Howkins

I’m not particularly well-versed in the world of RISC OS, but I think this build is targeting older machines that use 26bit ARM processors.

  1. 2024-01-12 12:25 am
    cpcf

    Reading about this RISC project just reminds me how good LXDE really is!

    There was that little era starting around late 20th century when I think the interface reached peak utilitarian without the bloat. Solaris, Win2K, MacOS 9, NeXTSTEP maybe even OS2 they all had a very similar feel. Then slick and bling happened, and while I still like playing with Compiz and can’t really function without a cube full of desktops to occupy ADHD riddled 60 year old mind, I’m not sure all that what we have now is in anyway better.

