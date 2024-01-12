Windows to launch Copilot “AI” automatically on boot on “widescreen” devices

We are trying out opening Copilot automatically when Windows starts on widescreen devices with some Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel. This can be managed via Settings > Personalization > Copilot. Note that this is rolling out so not all Insiders in the Dev Channel will see this right away.↫ Amanda Langowski, Brandon LeBlanc at the official Windows blog
You will use the copyright infringement tool, Windows user.
Yes, it probably violates copyright. I think. A strong argument either way ends up convincing me one way or the other. But anyways I don’t know how to describe these LLM Ai chat bots not worth the hype, but also kind a useful. Its like getting excited about socks. Or a screwdriver. But I guess if you first saw socks or a screw driver you’d be pretty impressed if you’d tried to live with out them.
It’s a productivity tool. You can ask it to do tasks that previously was the domain of human assistants. I definitely see the value even though it’s not general AI. Heck if it were general AI, I’m not sure it’d really be any more useful as an assistant.
I’d genuinely like to know if you feel that humans should be barred from doing the same things with the same sources?
What is the difference in your view?
The difference is that when someone makes a movie and is inspired by all the other movies they saw… The assumption is that they at least paid to see those movies.
I still cannot see how this is any different than how humans learn and imitate each other. We even have a saying “good artists copy, great artist steal”.
Here the AI is just becoming the “greatest artist”, since it can copy (and steal) from the entire human knowledge, even those in other languages or domains (it can now understand images too in what is called a “multi-modal llm”)
Anyway, since we don’t have a categorization for copyright for reading vs learning, I am not sure many of the claims, except most egregious examples will hold up in court.
(To be fair, we have been charging higher for college coursebooks. But I think that is already a problem).