Google shamelessly tries to rebrand gambling as “real-money gaming”

As a platform, we strive to help developers responsibly build new businesses and reach wider audiences across a variety of content types and genres. In response to strong demand, in 2021 we began onboarding a wider range of real-money gaming (RMG) apps in markets with pre-existing licensing frameworks. Since then, this app category has continued to flourish with developers creating new RMG experiences for mobile. ↫ Karan Gambhir, director of “Global Trust and Safety Partnerships” at Google

“Real-money gaming” is the most obvious and blatant rebranding of “gambling” I have ever seen. Google, this is gambling. You’re making it easier for scumbags to target the poor and swindle them out of the little money they have. This is a shameless attempt at increasing Google’s revenue by making it easier to scam people into gambling.

Everything about this post – and (mobile) gambling – is disgusting.