Google shamelessly tries to rebrand gambling as “real-money gaming”

As a platform, we strive to help developers responsibly build new businesses and reach wider audiences across a variety of content types and genres. In response to strong demand, in 2021 we began onboarding a wider range of real-money gaming (RMG) apps in markets with pre-existing licensing frameworks. Since then, this app category has continued to flourish with developers creating new RMG experiences for mobile.↫ Karan Gambhir, director of “Global Trust and Safety Partnerships” at Google
“Real-money gaming” is the most obvious and blatant rebranding of “gambling” I have ever seen. Google, this is gambling. You’re making it easier for scumbags to target the poor and swindle them out of the little money they have. This is a shameless attempt at increasing Google’s revenue by making it easier to scam people into gambling.
Everything about this post – and (mobile) gambling – is disgusting.
Gambling is a very easy but shameful way to make money. Especially since it almost always targets the more vulnerable population,
Google should be ashamed. But unfortunately, this is seen as a “legitimate” business. Even governments love this as “the lottery funds education” (hint: they take taxes away from education, and redirect them elsewhere, where they use gullible people funding the schools with “lottery funds”). They make you believe this is the way out of poverty (even though most “winners” will become even more miserable in a few years. The true success stories are extremely rare, but tragedies are more common).
In any case, you could say I am against gambling, especially if you have any hope to win.
Mathematically true 🙂
I’ve been peer pressured into going to casinos for somebody’s party, but I didn’t find it enjoyable. I was told there’d be free drinks and/or other things to do, but neither were true when we went. The casino’s bus broke down on the highway for a bit over an hour. Expected to be comped something for that – not a dime. Spent about $100 on gambling, paid for all food and drinks. I guess some people get addicted, but I found it to be an all around miserable time. Despite the glitzy lights, loosing money at house games just doesn’t seem like it’d ever be a fun hobby.
Yet I know people who keep going and loosing money practically every time.
I spent a week in vegas few years ago. I spent a ton of time hiking the desert and road triping Death Valley… the sight of compulsive gambler when i returned to the hotel at night made me uncomfortable and sad for them.
Made this new friend long time ago, went for a beer at the local bar. His attention was captured by the gambling machines and the occasional payout, tying to calculate his eventual odds. I drive this guy to rehab center the next month for multiple addiction problems. Some people are more vulnerable to addiction problems than others.
What is coming next, real murder, real terrorism, real lies, real racism, real ponzi, I think it’s all real bullsh1t because it’s basically doing the exact opposite by inferring things without the “real” label are somehow fake and therefore not to be taken seriously.
Ultimately, it’s conditioning users to only hear stuff Google labels as it’s real truth!
Uhm… clearly you’re not aware, but “gaming” has been the legal term for gambling for decades. The Global Gaming Expo https://www.globalgamingexpo.com/ for example has nothing to do with “video gamers” today, but is a casino gaming convention held in Las Vegas. Las Vegas/Nevada even having a “Gaming Control Board” https://gaming.nv.gov/ which was established with Gaming Control Act of 1959. “real-money gaming” is very much applicable in this context given the amount of credit-based games that are out there today where you have to buy “coins”. This isn’t some nefarious term invented by Google, so this ridiculous grandstanding of a post just made you look foolish.
“Everything about this post – and (mobile) gambling – is disgusting.”
100% agree!