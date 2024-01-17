 Home > Internet > Ruffle: an open source Flash Player emulator

Ruffle: an open source Flash Player emulator

Made to run natively on all modern operating systems and browsers, Ruffle brings Flash content back to life with no extra fuss.

↫ Ruffle website

It’s using Rust and WASM, making it supposedly safer than the real Flash PLayer ever was, and of course, it’s open source too. Their most recent progress report details just how far along this project already is.

  1. 2024-01-17 4:37 pm
    cb88

    Xenotactic 1.3 is addictive.
    It can run interactive buddy… what else could you possibly need it to do!?

  2. 2024-01-17 5:13 pm
    Fabio

    implemented it on an oooooold post (20 years) in my blog, for fun, it works:

    https://www.fabio.com.ar/658-delirio_total

