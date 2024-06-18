The history of DR-DOS

I’ve always found the world of DOS versions and variants to be confusing, since most of it took place when I was very young (I’m from 1984) so I wasn’t paying much attention to computing quite yet, other than playing DOS games. One of the variants of DOS I never quite understood where it was from until much, much later, was DR-DOS. To this day, I pronounce this as “Doctor DOS”.
If you’re also a little unclear on what, exactly, DR-DOS was, Bradford Morgan White has an excellent article detailing the origins and history of DR-DOS, making it very easy to get up to speed and expand your knowledge on DOS, which is surely a very marketable skill in the days of Electron and Electron for Developers.
DR DOS was a great product. It was superior to other DOS versions in many ways, and it is certainly possible that it could have been more successful were it not for Microsoft Windows having been so wildly successful. Starting with Windows 95, the majority of computer users simply didn’t much care about which DOS loaded Windows so long as it worked. There’s quite a bit of lore regarding legal battles and copyrights surrounding CP/M and DOS involving Microsoft and Digital Research. This has been covered in previous articles to some extent, but I am not really certain how much would have changed had Microsoft and Digital Research got on. Gates and Kildall had been quite friendly at one point, and we know that the two mutually chose not to work together due to differences in business practices and beliefs. Kildall chose to be quite a bit more friendly and less competitive while Gates very much chose to be competitive and at times a bit ruthless. Additionally, Kildall sold DRI rather than continue the fight, and DRI had never really attempted to combine DR DOS with GEM as a cohesive product to fight Windows before Windows became the ultimate ruler of the OS market following Windows 3.1’s release. Still, it was an absolutely brilliant product and part of me will always feel that it ought to have won.↫ Bradford Morgan White
I can definitely imagine an alternative timeline in which Digital Research managed to combine DR-DOS with GEM in a more attractive way, stealing Microsoft’s thunder before Gates’ balls got rolling properly with Windows 3.x. It’s one of the many, many what-ifs in this sector, but not one you often hear or read about.
Thom Holwerda,
Yes, there are so many ways the history of computing was determined by fortunate (or unfortunate) connections and coincidences rather than anything to do with the quality of MS products. IMHO MS won many of their battles thanks to their rather exclusive industry connections. I have my doubts that MS would have ended up dominating the PC markets on merits alone if it weren’t for this.
I remember playing around with DR-DOS … 7? I think? Was around the time of Windows 95. I was experimenting with DR-DOS, Windows for Workgroups, OS/2 Warp 3.0, and Windows 95 OSR2 on my 486DX4/133 system. It originally came with Win95, but I didn’t really like it after years of using DOS and Windows 3.1.
DR-DOS provided a lot more conventional RAM (the stuff under 640K) and better memory management (for accessing everything above 640K) so it made for a nicer DOS-based gaming experience. Didn’t have to play around with as many different boot disks with customised config.sys/autoexec.bat files for different games. I think my best setup had just over 600K available, with sound, CD, and mouse drivers loaded. 🙂 And you could always run Windows 3.x on top.
I had a working setup with DR-DOS and Windows 95 for a little bit. Didn’t really provide much benefit once all your hardware had proper Windows drivers available, but it made for nicer “reboot to DOS Mode” for when the DOS game didn’t like running in a window.
Much preferred OS/2 Warp, though. Even if I had to do a weird layering setup with Win-OS/2 running with the modem driver loaded, so I could dial-in to the university modem pool (stupid WinModems!) in order to have Internet access in OS/2. 🙂 SmartSuite on OS/2 was a dream to use compared to MS Office 6/95. Although, I still prefer WordPerfect 2000+ to any other office suite, but I didn’t start using that until later. DR-DOS had no place in an OS/2 setup, and the DOS compatibility that came with OS/2 was “good enough”, although I never really used it.
Finally had to file DR-DOS away for good once Windows 98 was released. Was never able to get Win98 running on DR-DOS. By that point, DOS was basically just the boot loader and Windows managed all the hardware directly, except when booting into DOS Mode. But, MS-DOS 7.1 was good enough for the few remaining DOS games I had.
By the time Windows XP arrived, there wasn’t much else to use … until I discovered FreeBSD! 😀