Lichee Console 4A, RISC-V mini laptop: review, benchmarks and early issues

I always liked small laptops and phones – but for some reason they fell out of favor of manufacturers (“bigger is more better”). Now if one wanted to get tiny laptop – one of the few opportunities would have been to fight for old Sony UMPC’s on ebay which are somewhat expensive even today. Recently Raspberry Pi/CM4-based tiny laptops started to appear – especially clockwork products are neat, but they are not foldable like a laptop. When in summer of 2023 Sipeed announced Lichee Console 4A based on RISC-V SoC – I preordered it immediately and in early January I finally received it. Results of my testing, currently uncovered issues are below.

↫ Mikhail Svarichevsky

I want one of these.

Thom Holwerda

  1. 2024-01-17 7:29 pm
    Adurbe

    Where can I get this as a case for a Pi?!?

