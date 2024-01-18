VMware is killing off 56 products amid “tectonic” infrastructure shift

Broadcom’s brutal assault on VMware’s product suite continues, with the company’s new owner this week confirming that it is sunsetting a massive 56 VMware products and platforms – as investors said this week that they anticipated a “tectonic shift” in the infrastructure market as a result.

In a January 15 advisory VMware confirmed tersely that it was taking a sweeping range of products to “End of Availability” and that “these products are no longer available for purchase” – although most remain advertised enthusiastically, for now, on slick corporate website pages.