VMware is killing off 56 products amid “tectonic” infrastructure shift

Broadcom’s brutal assault on VMware’s product suite continues, with the company’s new owner this week confirming that it is sunsetting a massive 56 VMware products and platforms – as investors said this week that they anticipated a “tectonic shift” in the infrastructure market as a result.
In a January 15 advisory VMware confirmed tersely that it was taking a sweeping range of products to “End of Availability” and that “these products are no longer available for purchase” – although most remain advertised enthusiastically, for now, on slick corporate website pages.↫ Ed Targett
The list of products is a thing to behold, for sure. I don’t think I’ve ever seen that many enterprise products together in one list, and I once spent weeks scouring and dealing with HPE.
Ha, ha.
Serves right for me for assuming they would at least keep the existing services on subscription. They seem to be even disabling purchased but not activated keys, so it is worse than my worst imagination.