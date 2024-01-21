Interview: Haiku developer Waddlesplash

Haiku developer and community member Waddlesplash shares his insights on the project’s current state, challenges ahead, and hopes for the future. Waddlesplash discusses Haiku’s transition from a niche project to a potential daily driver OS, emphasizing the importance of maintaining momentum and addressing data corruption bugs.↫ Andrea at Desktop On Fire!
Haiku is definitely in a good place at the moment, and there’s some real momentum from outside the project. Yes, it’s even possible to daily-drive Haiku – with caveats, of course – and I hope they can keep this going.
I love this project. Every time there’s some news about Haiku, I spend way too much time reading more about it, and playing around with it. I’m really glad development’s moving forward. Great stuff!