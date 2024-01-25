Windows NT synchronization primitives driver for the Linux kernel proposed

The Wine project emulates the Windows API in user space. One particular part of that API, namely the NT synchronization primitives, have historically been implemented via RPC to a dedicated “kernel” process. However, more recent applications use these APIs more strenuously, and the overhead of RPC has become a bottleneck.
The NT synchronization APIs are too complex to implement on top of existing primitives without sacrificing correctness. Certain operations, such as NtPulseEvent() or the “wait-for-all” mode of NtWaitForMultipleObjects(), require direct control over the underlying wait queue, and implementing a wait queue sufficiently robust for Wine in user space is not possible. This proposed driver, therefore, implements the problematic interfaces directly in the Linux kernel.↫ Elizabeth Figura on the lkml
This proposed driver would yield some serious performance results.
Wine performance is impressive already; sometimes neck and neck with Windows, and occasionally, even beating it.
I just wish more obscure bugs would be fixed, like this one. https://www.protondb.com/app/22120
It goes to show that just because a game starts and runs correctly, does not mean the player will not experience strange behavior while progressing through it. This game is open source, so you would think identifying the problem in Wine would be pretty easy for a skilled programmer.
But again, it demonstrates why people can’t just go giving games a platinum rating because they play through the first ten minutes of it without any issues. (Usually, in my experience, games either work, or they don’t.)
They were beating Windows on “micro stutters”.
Basically when there is a new “shader” (combination of hardware graphics effects), it has to be compiled first to be available. On Windows, with DirectX 12, the application is in charge of proper scheduling of these. And when the shader is not ready for a frame, it has to wait before rendering. Hence “micro stutters” as you walk around. (They are cached on the disk, though, so second time loading the same level will not have the effect).
Anyway, what Proton did with the famous “Elden Ring” game was brilliant. They just do background compilation, and skip the effect for a frame. The game no longer stutters, but could have slightly reduced quality for a few milliseconds.