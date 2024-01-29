Oracle quietly extends Solaris 11.4 support until 2037

Oracle has quietly extended paid support and upgrades for Solaris 11.4 to 2037 – three years past its previous deadline – and did the same for earlier versions of the OS last year. ↫ Simon Sharwood at The Register

One of the biggest “what could have beens” of the past two decades. Had Oracle not closed Solaris up after acquiring Sun, an open source Solaris might’ve been something more tangible than what it is today. Of course, Oracle gonna Oracle and they were always going to screw things up, open source or not, but had Solaris stayed open we’d have had a more concerted, centralised development effort instead of what we have now, where the open source Solaris community is working off the last OpenSolaris codebase from 14 years ago.