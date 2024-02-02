Google Search’s cache links are officially being retired

Google has removed links to page caches from its search results page, the company’s search liaison Danny Sullivan has confirmed. “It was meant for helping people access pages when way back, you often couldn’t depend on a page loading,” Sullivan wrote on X. “These days, things have greatly improved. So, it was decided to retire it.”↫ Jon Porter at The Verge
Google Search continues to become ever more useless.
I understand to some extent. Mostly what I, and I guess most other people, used the google cache for was to get around paywalls on news articles. I’d argue though that Google really ought to strongly derank sites that offer one experience to the google bot and another completely different experience to actual users.
+1 Exactly what I was going to say.
I also used it to visit link that no longer existed just like the Wayback Machine.
This is killing off reading “dead sites” not archived properly by archive.org I am going to keep doonating to archive.or and as many as possible should do as well. Many sites seems immortal and will be around “forever” but we have lost so much knowledge in just a few years with sites shutting down left and right.
The internet is moving to a sad future where content is centralized, interaction is controlled by a few factions. Reddit is the worst example. If you need anything answered and not just scam sites and other bulls*** you go to google or dgg and write redit: and then your query and you are muck more likely to find an answer to your query than anything the same query would produce without the redit: tag on any of the search engines.
Another fun example is, ask gpt via poe anything, like who is the only swede that has made 50 goals or more in a season in the NHL. It will list Alexander Mogilny (not a swede) and not include Håkan Loob. But if you ask it to go for reddit as a source and ask the same question, it provides the correct answer.
NaGERST,
I would respectfully suggest that practice actually elevates the centralization you are complaining about. Of course, if you think it’s already too late; the only useful sites are already a mono-culture, then maybe it’s inconsequential. However I don’t agree with this, there are still a lot of sites with good information and I would miss out on them if I limited myself to reddit.
I know people don’t understand this, but chatgpt cannot distinguish fact from fiction. If you want facts, you’re better off using encyclopedic sources that are curated for factual content. As a rule, the internet is not moderated for facts. Internet sources have proven great for training LLM how to communicate, but we need to recognize it’s not a good source for facts.
1000%. I hate how Facebook killed many forum sites.
Sites aren’t any more reliable these days, so their excuse is weak.
Often a page will have gone down since it was crawled, so now these pages will still appear in search results but will not be accessible by the users. How useless.
This is not good.
Google cached links are (were?) a good way to have a record of the Internet. Many Wikipedia articles refer to them, and helped people all the way from individuals to journalist to get around technical issues or censorship.
I was in the Search org, and it is especially more sad to see one more staples of Google withering away…
sukru,
Just this past month I was working with a client who needed to import data from google’s local ads API. This API is documented by google, I got authentication and all the setup working, but the API itself is not functioning as documented. So we’ve opened up support tickets with google. Bear in mind this is a paid product, we’re three weeks into it and 5 support requests later, this is the quality of google tech support…
Absolutely generic shit that is of no help whatsoever. This is par for the course with google support – I’ve never had a satisfactory experience. Support is completely MIA, they probably laid off everyone who has a clue how it’s supposed to work. Google deserves to fail at business, but the joke’s on us because we’re forced to support their bullshit products and they’re raking in trillions. Sorry for getting angry, but it pisses me off that a company with such awful service remains such a strong monopoly in every crevice of the internet and it’s the small businesses who provide much better service who are struggling 🙁
BTW that “XXX” was me censoring the name, support didn’t actually sign off that way.
With all their layoffs and investment in AI, I’m left wondering if some of google’s support responses are actually AI instead of human? Do you happen to know if they use AI to craft support responses?
Ok, so just out of curiosity, what is the preferred search engine of OS News readers? (I have been using DDG for years, then Brave, then Startpage, and now have been back on Google for a month, not that great indeed)
Caraibes,
I use DDG and have been fairly happy with it. Sometimes if I can’t find anything I’ll spread my search to include other search engines, but I’m generally happy with DDG and I don’t feel like I’m missing out on anything.
If it weren’t for my clients, I’d have no problem avoiding google, but google is so dominant that many of us who choose to avoid google personally are forced to deal with them for work/school.