The European regulators listened to the Open Source communities

Many OSI Affiliates engaged with the European Commission, European Parliament and European Council during 2023. With the welcome coordination of Open Forum Europe, a group met regularly to keep track of progress explaining the issues. Many of us also committed time and travel to meet in-person. As a result of all this effort from so many people, the final text of the CRA mitigated pretty much all the risks we had identified to individual developers and to Open Source foundations. ↫ Simon Phipps (yes, the Simon Phipps)

Many in the open source community were deeply worried about the EU’s Cyber Resiliency Act’s impact on open source software, and rightfully so. It’s great to hear that the EU communicated and cooperated closely with the open source community to ensure the impact of the CRA on open source would be minimal, and it turns out they listened.

Excellent news.