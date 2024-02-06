Thou shalt follow these vintage computing commandments

Since vintage computing is supposed to be a spiritual experience, I point out that today, February 3, 2024, the Torah reading for this week is the Ten Commandments. Regardless of your religious tradition or lack thereof, I think we can all agree on these.↫ Old Vintage Computing Research
Amen.
I mostly agree except with 7, because recap is the most common solution. I understand blanket recapping seems lazy, but it’s actually the opposite. It might seem diligent to find the first / specific bad ones, but “Many shall follow!”