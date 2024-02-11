 Home > Windows > Short history of all Windows UI frameworks and libraries

Short history of all Windows UI frameworks and libraries

Windows No Comments

The official way to create user interfaces for the Windows operating system changed quite a lot of times during the last years. Microsoft created and (partially or fully) abadoned a lot of APIs which where intended to replace the respective previous ones. They changed names and ways how it’s supposed to be done a few times, and left a lof of developers confused. Here is a small historical overview.

↫ Nikolaus Gebhardt

If you’re ever wondering how we ended up at a situation where, on the desktop and in Explorer, context menus have their own context menus, well, this is why.

About The Author

Thom Holwerda

Follow me on Mastodon @[email protected]

No Responses

Leave a Reply