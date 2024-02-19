 Home > Games > Fully documented source code for Lander on the Acorn Archimedes

Fully documented source code for Lander on the Acorn Archimedes

This site contains reconstructed source code for Lander, David Braben’s epic game for the Acorn Archimedes, with every single line documented and (for the most part) explained.

Lander was the very first game to be released for the ARM processor, and it is both a milestone and a masterpiece.

My hope is that this site will be useful for those who want to learn more about Lander and what makes it tick. It is provided on an educational and non-profit basis, with the aim of helping people appreciate the second classic game from this legend of 3D coding (the first classic being Elite, of course).

↫ Mark Moxon

An incredibly valuable resource.

  1. 2024-02-20 2:11 am
    MarkHughes

    In the computer studies rom at school we had a load of BBC Masters and then a single Archimedes. I recall being very impressed by its speed (I had an Amiga 500 at the time IIRC), This game helped highlight that as I remember it running very smoothly.

  2. 2024-02-21 2:07 am
    Kochise

    Plus Frontier (Elite 2) retro engineered source code is also available out there.

