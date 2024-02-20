GhostBSD 24.01.1 released

This new release is based on FreeBSD 14.0-STABLE. Update Station got a significant change to upgrade to a major FreeBSD version, allowing upgrading GhostBSD from 13.2-STABLE to 14.0-STABLE. Also, a major change to the installer is the user created is an admin, and the root user gets the same password as the admin. If the admin password is changed after the installation, the root password will not change.↫ GhostBSD’s website
GhostBSD is a user-friendly, desktop-first ‘distribution’ of FreeBSD – a project which, in my humble view, should be part of the FreeBSD project-proper. With some old-time Linux feeling a sense of disenfranchisement towards Linux due to things like Wayland and systemd, FreeBSD could serve as an excellent alternative, and an official desktop-first ISO could play a role in that.
Of course, that’s not exactly core to FreeBSD’s mission, and they really shouldn’t be listening to idiots like me, but I think it’s an idea worth pondering.
I love the idea of a desktop-focused FreeBSD spin, but every time I’ve tried GhostBSD on real hardware, from a humble Intel based mini PC to an AMD Ryzen workstation to my current workstation, a NUC 11 Core i9 with an AMD Radeon Pro GPU, it always has major hardware incompatibilities. That’s probably more my fault for not trying to run it on hardware blessed by FreeBSD, but at the same time, it will never be ready for general use if it’s limited to FreeBSD’s hardware support.
By contrast, I have been able to run OpenBSD on nearly every piece of hardware I’ve ever come across, including a 23 year old Dell Latitude laptop along with the same Intel mini PC, Ryzen workstation, and NUC 11 workstation mentioned above. In fact the only hardware I’ve failed to get OpenBSD to boot on was an HP Stream Mini Desktop with an obscure Braswell era Celeron CPU. It also wouldn’t boot Haiku, NetBSD, or any other non-Windows, non-Linux OS.
OpenBSD is easy to use as a desktop workstation, and I have always heard that this is because OpenBSD devs run it as their bare metal workstation and effectively “dogfood” the OS, whereas FreeBSD devs typically use Macs or Windows PCs and remote into FreeBSD running on server hardware to do OS dev. I don’t know if the latter is true (if so, how does any real hardware get attention from them?) but regardless OpenBSD is my desktop BSD of choice because it just plain works.
How does another kernel, running xorg (presumably) or Wayland, address “a sense of disenfranchisement towards Linux due to things like Wayland”? I’m confused by that statement. I assume this must be running some version of xorg – and the situation is the same, no matter what kernel you run that on. Xorg has been maintained by the same people who have developed Wayland, and they don’t want to maintain xorg any more. Using freebsd would seem to not address that in the slightest. Am I missing a piece?
Perhaps Thom meant that Wayland, like systemd, is a Linux-first/Linux-only project born on Linux and meant for Linux, and so the BSDs get snubbed. The BSDs and their respective userlands were not even on the radar for the original Wayland developers, and from my understanding there is little (FreeBSD, OpenBSD) to no (NetBSD, MidnightBSD, DragonflyBSD) support from the Wayland team for any *BSD devs looking to implement Wayland on their OS. Another issue with regard to Wayland on FreeBSD specifically is that Nvidia provides the best GPU driver support on FreeBSD, but Wayland on Nvidia hardware is a joke right now.
And with all of that said I’m not defending Xorg/X11. It’s bad, really really bad, and the OpenBSD devs forked it long ago into Xenocara so they could fix all the bad stuff and keep it maintained for OpenBSD users and devs who need a desktop. But Wayland, as far from ready as it is on Linux — and it is FAR from ready! — is even further from ready on the BSDs.