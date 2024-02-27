Microsoft wants to update your Windows 11 PC without forcing you to reboot

If there’s one thing Windows users hate about Windows, it’s Windows updates interrupting your workflow or gaming session with a popup asking you to restart your PC finish installing the latest security update. It happens at least once a month, because that’s how often Microsoft rolls out security updates to Windows PCs.
This may soon be a thing of the past, as the company is now testing an update method called “hot patching” for Windows 11 PCs. Hot patching is already in use on some Windows Server editions, as well as Xbox, and now it appears the company is preparing to bring it to devices running Windows 11.↫ Zac Bowden at Windows Central
A welcome, good improvement every Windows user is going to benefit from. This is the kind of improvements Microsoft should really be focusing on, instead of adding more ads or useless “AI” features.
Anyone who minds reboots because of updates can easily avoid updates by marking the connection as a metered one.
It also offers the bonus of windows updates reverting user’s preferences back to defaults to enable collecting data and forcing ads.
I don’t update my computers anymore, since I realized Microsoft uses updates as an excuse to re-enable their ads.
For about 20 years Windows had a decent settings stack (registry) and settings app (control panel). Now it is impossible to know which setting is kept where.
I see only two solutions: The first is to move to Linux, which is the sensible thing to do, but which isn’t an option for me as the application in which I spend about 20 hours a week isn’t and won’t be available in Linux.
The second one is to freeze my Windows installation by disabling the updates at the cost of living without tabs in notepad. Well… I guess I can do that.
hotpatching is a widespread feature on Linux, but it’s usually on subscription.
The reason is that it’s a significant programming effort to facilitate this. You don’t just drop in new library, it has to hook into running code in specific ways. And on linux, if internal data structures change – things get complicated really quickly.
Yeah this is definitely non trivial. I know redhat offers hot patchable kernels but don’t know much about it personally. Only some types of changes can be patched in and IIRC some structures even reserve some space for future patches.
Am I right that redhat only does this sort of hot patching for the linux kernel and doesn’t do anything special with userspace applications? Most linux applications can be updated transparently in the background and get updated when new processes are launched. This is far easier to do on linux because it doesn’t have the same file locking semantics as windows.
Thom, you should talk to an AI about your AI anxiety. They can be quite insightful. 😉
As much as some want AI to fail, to me it seems likely to become increasingly important to our futures. So it makes sense that MS are investing in it. Personally I don’t feel AI is innately good or bad, but I admit it’s hard to trust that companies are going to use it only for things that are socially positive.
On the topic of AI & jobs…
“No more people taking your drive thru orders?”
“Wendy’s, Google preview partnership with new AI-powered drive-thru”
I’m not saying that I like this, but we need to open our eyes and see that this is going to continue happening. It’s only just starting, more and more jobs will keep being displaced by AI. Of course they’re tackling the lowest fruit first, but we can’t be naive about where things are headed. A significant number of jobs are in the cross hairs in the coming years and very few people are truly ready for it.