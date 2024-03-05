 Home > In the News > European crash tester says carmakers must bring back physical controls

European crash tester says carmakers must bring back physical controls

In the News 5 Comments

The European organisation for crash testing and car safety, Euro NCAP has announced that starting in 2026, cars will need physical controls in their interiors to gain the highest safety ratings.

“The overuse of touchscreens is an industry-wide problem, with almost every vehicle-maker moving key controls onto central touchscreens, obliging drivers to take their eyes off the road and raising the risk of distraction crashes,” said Matthew Avery, Euro NCAP’s director of strategic development.

“New Euro NCAP tests due in 2026 will encourage manufacturers to use separate, physical controls for basic functions in an intuitive manner, limiting eyes-off-road time and therefore promoting safer driving,” he said.

↫ Jonathan M. Gitlin at Ars Technica

Excellent news, and it’s taken regulators and safety organisations way too long to long to adapt to the growing menace of touch screens in cars.

  1. 2024-03-05 11:02 am
    Bill Shooter of Bul Gold Supporter

    Thank God. There are a few reasons why I’m not considering a Tesla, but this is one of the biggest technical reasons.

    • 2024-03-05 11:04 am
      Bill Shooter of Bul Gold Supporter

      I didn’t read enough, its still pretty weak. But maybe this is just the taste of future regulation. Maybe it will dissuade other companies from getting rid of very basic controls that had been a standard for decades.

      • 2024-03-05 2:49 pm
        Alfman

        Bill Shooter of Bul,

        I didn’t read enough, its still pretty weak. But maybe this is just the taste of future regulation. Maybe it will dissuade other companies from getting rid of very basic controls that had been a standard for decades.

        One can hope, but it’s a cost cutting measure and once it’s gone it’s hard to get back. It’s ironic, but it could end up being a luxury feature you have to pay a lot more for.

  2. 2024-03-05 2:52 pm
    spiderdroid

    Excellent news! Even though I believe carmakers are looking for loopholes.

    • 2024-03-05 3:03 pm
      Alfman

      spiderdroid,

      Excellent news! Even though I believe carmakers are looking for loopholes.

      The article says that aren’t a regulator….

      Euro NCAP is not a government regulator, so it has no power to mandate carmakers use physical controls for those functions. But a five-star safety score from Euro NCAP is a strong selling point, similar to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety’s coveted Top Safety Pick program here in the US, and it’s likely this pressure will be effective. Perhaps someone should start bugging IIHS to do the same.

      My car is too old to have a touch screen…but like other commentators not having physical controls is something I strongly dislike. But with my next purchase, as with many other things where I find that negative choices have been made without me, I might find myself in a market niche that manufactures don’t care about unless we pay a hefty premium. It just sucks that this used to be the norm and it could end up getting further out of reach.

