Microsoft kills Windows Subsystem for Android

Well, that was a short run. Announced with much fanfare in 2021, Microsoft has announced it’s already killing Windows Subsystem for Android, Microsoft’s solution to run Android applications on Windows 11.
Microsoft is ending support for the Windows Subsystem for Android™️ (WSA). As a result, the Amazon Appstore on Windows and all applications and games dependent on WSA will no longer be supported beginning March 5, 2025. Until then, technical support will remain available to customers.
Customers that have installed the Amazon Appstore or Android apps prior to March 5, 2024, will continue to have access to those apps through the deprecation date of March 5, 2025. Please reach out to our support team for further questions at support.microsoft.com. We are grateful for the support of our developer community and remain committed to listening to feedback as we evolve experiences.↫ Microsoft’s Learn website
Whenever Microsoft offers a way or an API to run and/or develop applications for Windows, and it isn’t Win32, you can be certain they’re going to kill it within a few years.
Another feature nobody asked for. Wasted million$$$ for a strip down Google Play Store that nobody uses. I don’t think Google has an official Android Desktop mode available. Other than the game for PC thingy.
I actually use WSA with F-Droid in order to run AntennaPod, KOReader and NewPipe but also Shazam.
Years ago Shazam used to be available for Windows but it was abandoned.
I am disappointed Microsoft abandoned WSA and will have to either find an alternative to running those apps or alternatives to them when using Windows.
On Linux, Waydroid works fine.
It was a good idea to plug gaps in the app ecosystem of the Surface Pro line (when it comes to touch-optimized apps), but Microsoft made the mistake of not using MicroG and instead going the way of the Amazon Appstore (which isn’t much of an ecosystem to begin with).
If they had partnered with some mirror website like APKMirror and shipped MicroG with the Windows Subsystem for Android they’d have something good on their hands, since all non-paid Play Store apps would be instantly available.
And of course, the above assumes Microsoft still cares about the Surface Pro line.
.NET is also entrenched enough to be considered safe, but anything else cannot be considered safe from deprecation.
This seems obvious – Android isn’t all that useful without gapps, and they never offered even an unofficial way to get that running. That’s on top of Android’s limited use outside of phones (even on tablets). After of a few minutes of curiosity, I never touched the thing (and I did play with gapps and some other method of installing Play apps that I’ve long since forgotten about).
I’d be very surprised if they also cancelled WSL2, though the GUI thing might not survive.