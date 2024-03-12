Oracle Solaris 11.4 SRU66 released

Oracle Solaris 11.4 SRU 66 is now available via ‘pkg update’ from the support repository or by downloading the SRU from My Oracle Support Doc ID 2433412.1. Highlights of the changes in this release are given in the release announcement and important information to read before installing it is provided in the Readme linked from the above support document. This blog post provides more details about selected new features and interface changes in this SRU, as well as some preparation work for changes coming in future SRUs.↫ Alan Coopersmith and Jan Pechanec
Oracle is still developing Solaris. I still find it very difficult to care after Oracle’s bullshittery.
Yup. Oracle taking something open and interesting via OpenSolaris and immediately stuffing it back into a commercial product box made it unattractive for use in… pretty much anything.
I don’t know if I would call things like this continued development of an operating system, it seems like its basically in maintenance mode. The release notes don’t list a single new feature, just updates of packages. Solaris 12 has been cancelled, so it really looks like an enterprise crutch right now.
A typical Oracle “silent EOL”. They laid lots of employees some years ago so they are presumably down to skeleton staff doing maintenance only: https://www.phoronix.com/news/Oracle-More-ZFS-Solaris-Layoffs
You probably know already, but there is Illumos (of which the OpenIndiana distribution is closest to OpenSolaris). So if you don’t want to use Solaris, there is that.