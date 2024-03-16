An actual look at Microsoft OS/2 2.0

This release marks the last time that Microsoft would release an OS/2 beta to developers, instead with the runaway success of Windows 3.0, Microsoft would remove resources from the constrained OS/2, and refocus both on Windows 3.1, and Windows NT.
Thanks to one of my Patrons – Brian Ledbetter, the much-sought Microsoft OS/2 2.0 Pre-Release 2 is now available! So obviously the first thing to do was to re-create the original magical screenshot.↫ neozeed at VirtuallyFun
We already talked about this rediscovered release, but this article contains even more detailed information, this time from the person who bought the copy off eBay.
It was set to be a system that had Symmetric multithreading, symmetric multi processing, protected memory space and be multi user from the getgo.
BeOS beat it to all the punches, and considering that BeOS cost only 49usd with GoBe inlcuded (still the best office package ever made)
It was a sad day when Be died, We lost so much,
NT 3.1 was pre-emptively multithreaded, supported SMP, multiple users, and protected memory, and was available 3 years before BeOS’s first release.
Drumhellar,
Yes people tend forget about anything NT before XP, or at lease before 4.0.
I have had the chance to use NT 3.51 (a franken version between Windows 3.1 and Windows 95 UIs), and later NT 4.0 for a long time.
The main problem, in addition to price and availability was that NT was a real resource hog, at least for its day. Windows 95 could run with 4MB of RAM (or maybe 8), but NT would crawl even with double that amount. The boot took minutes, and you really needed a “workstation” device.
BeOS was most certainly not shipping in 1987! And it certainly had nothing in common with this 1990 beta. Citrix multiuser was way before Beos, just as NTOS/2 not did everything you listed above.
I don’t see how the Be has literally anything to do with a 1990 32bit OS/2.