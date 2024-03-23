Doctorow on the antitrust case against Apple

The foundational tenet of “the Cult of Mac” is that buying products from a $3t company makes you a member of an oppressed ethnic minority and therefore every criticism of that corporation is an ethnic slur.
Call it “Apple exceptionalism” – the idea that Apple, alone among the Big Tech firms, is virtuous, and therefore its conduct should be interpreted through that lens of virtue. The wellspring of this virtue is conveniently nebulous, which allows for endless goal-post shifting by members of the Cult of Mac when Apple’s sins are made manifest.↫ Cory Doctorow
An absolutely brilliant response to the DoJ lawsuit from Cory Doctorow.
You notice this “Apple exceptionalism” a lot right now because of the new laws in the EU and now the lawsuit by the US DoJ. Apple products being better is posited as a fact, a law of the universe, and as such, any claims, either through lawsuits or legislation, that Apple is doing something wrong, illegal, or anticompetitive are by definition false. Things that, according to them, make Apple products “superior” can simply not be illegal.
You also notice this a lot when it comes to the existence of Android. People who don’t like being locked in or have issues with Apple’s behaviour can just switch to Android, right? The thought that there are real, monetary costs to switching from iOS to Android – costs driven up by Apple’s very behaviour – is irrelevant to them, because in the eyes of the tech pundit, everyone’s rich.
What we’ll be discovering over the course of the DoJ lawsuit – a course that will take us years – is that the general public cares a lot less about Apple as a company than Apple tech pundits think it does. People have iPhones not because they love Apple, but because their previous phone was an iPhone, because of network effects, or a bit of both. I doubt the average (in this case) American gives a rat’s ass about Apple, and are much more worried about the fact they have to live paycheck-to-paycheck in a dysfunctional shell of a democracy while being told the economy is doing just great.
Assuming that Trump DoJ will not withdraw or curb the case, or the republican appointed supreme court majority will not dismiss the case in its nth appeal a decade into the future.
cevvalkoala,
You are right, this will take years and will be decided by whatever administration is in charge years from now. Campaign contributions and even supreme court “gifts” could help grease the wheels of “progress”. Trump may be one of the most openly corruptible politicians we’ve witnessed in our lifetimes. I don’t follow Tim Apple’s political views or if he would actually stoop to this level, but as far as Trump goes there’s zero doubt that he would be open to a corruption deal. Quid pro quo.
Thom Holwerda,
Not only is switching vendors non-trivial because of these engineered barriers, but really there are significant problems with google too. Voting with one’s wallet becomes rather futile whenever there’s not enough competition. The “choice” tends towards having to be choosing the least bad option as opposed to something that you actually want to support. A duopoly is still a failing grade for healthy markets.
I would be happy to see the return of the Windows Phone platform. I really liked the last one I had, an Acatel Idol 4S, and the Nokia Lumias I had before that. After they were no longer available I’ve had an LG G7 (Android) and an iPhone 13 Mini (iOS). I still think Windows Phone was the best of the three for all around usability,
I wouldn’t be. Windows Phone combined the worst aspect of iOS (locked sideloading) with the worst aspect of Android (uncertain upgrades). Just ask all those people who bought WP7 phones and never got upgraded to WP8 despite most midrange and high-end Android 2.x phones receiving upgrades to 4.x. Windows Phone sucked and deserved to die.
I can mourn the loss of WebOS and Symbian, but not WP.
Anyway, one thing those 3 OSes had in common is that they showed the true colors of all those people harping on about Windows license refunds. I never saw one of those people demand that the $40-per-device GMS fee be refunded to them, despite Android dominating the non-Apple OEM market. Strange.
I disagree that “Windows Phone sucked and deserved to die”. I’ve used all three main phone OSs (Windows, Android and iOS). My first Windows Phone one came with WP7.0 and got an update to WP 7.5. I later got WP 8.1 and WP10 by buying newer phones. I still prefer the WP user interface (best) compared to Android (middle) and iOS (worst).
WP sucked because it tried to copy Apple’s worst business practices (locked sideloading) without even bothering to offer what Apple offered at the time (guaranteed upgrades). So, I wasn’t sad to see it go away. Even if I liked the UI, I wouldn’t reward such business practices when alternatives were very much available (all my phones are and have been Androids btw).
This is the second time Microsoft made that mistake btw, the first time was when they tried to copy Apple’s practice of selling DRMed music without even offering long-term support for the DRM like Apple did (leading to the PlaysForSure fiasco: https://www.eff.org/el/deeplinks/2006/09/microsofts-zune-wont-play-protected-windows-media).
Simply put, any company that gets a severe case of Apple envy and tries to copy Apple’s worst business practices without at least offering what Apple offers deserves to see its products shunned. And most of the time, that’s exactly what happens, because customers can see a worst-of-both-worlds deal when they come across one.
Correction: all my phones of the past 14 years are and have been Androids (never owned an iPhone or WP)
This, again. Apple’s troubles in the mid-90s (which almost resulted in the bankruptcy of the company and a potential Microsoft monopoly on desktop OSes) gave birth to a mythology that Apple is always the plucky startup that can’t be a monopolist and it’s all the other Big Tech firms that are the monopolists. No matter how much evidence to the contrary there is out there that this is not the case today, that myth just. won’t. die.
We are living in a society with ecosystems for technology. The Apple one is perhaps the most evident, but let’s not forget what companies like IBM did in the 60-70’s where starting with them basically meant that you were stuck with them, that there were not easy way to take your data away and move to another company. When the microcomputers appeared in the mid-70’s, we had a democratization of computing, that became available to everyone. The IBM PC was built in an open way. But companies like Apple with their MAC line of products made sure that again, if you start with their line of computers, that was perhaps easier than DOS, you were stuck in their environment. That was in the mid-80’s. Fast-forward to the 2000’s and the same closed ecosystem survived, although it started to expand. And since the 2010’s, other companies like Microsoft are also trying to do the same thing with their app store, and all restrictions they impose on both developers and end-users. At least, if Android the Google-owned ecosystem tries to restrict the apps to the Google app store, you have a choice of the hardware. You can start with a Samsung phone and change to an LG or another brand name when your phone is obsolete or you lock yourself in another multi-year contract with your cell provider. And Samsung also has its ecosystem, with all their appliance products that can now be monitored or controlled from your Samsung cell phone. But you can choose not to do it. You can choose to have different brands, and manage them as we always did in the last 50-75 years. And in the world of the operating systems, something that everyone takes for granted, consumers are stuck with what Microsoft will let the computer companies install on their systems in all major stores across the world. Unless you accept to pay the “Microsoft tax” to get the hardware and are tech-savvy enough to install your own OS. Are we going to have another antitrust against Microsoft because they have all the market of non-Apple devices ? I would like to see that…….