Sources: iOS 18 lets users customize layout of home screen app icons

While app icons will likely remain locked to an invisible grid system on the Home Screen, to ensure there is some uniformity, our sources say that users will be able to arrange icons more freely on iOS 18. For example, we expect that the update will introduce the ability to create blank spaces, rows, and columns between app icons.↫ Joe Rossignol at MacRumors
It’s 2024 and iOS’ Springboard is slowly catching up to the Palm OS launcher. I’m drowning in the innovation here.
“the ability to create blank spaces, rows, and columns between app icons”
– a bit shocked about that not being possible right now.
Frankly it is becoming a bit tiresome to see that more or less every post reporting on Apple is dripping with sarcasm and disdain. We get it Thom, you strongly dislike Apple. But it doesn’t need to shine through in all your reporting of them. I like sites that do not devolve into tribalism.
As a someone who started following OSNews for unbiased news, I think it is just sad. Sure these are things that have been around on other systems for long, but have Apple made big splashing news about some this being kind of innovation? If they had, sure, bash them all you want. But now it just reeks of pettiness.