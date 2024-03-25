SysV init 3.09 released

Most of the Linux world has moved to systemd by now, but there are still quite a few popular other init systems, too. One of those is the venerable SysV init, which saw a brand new release yesterday. The biggest improvement also seems like it’ll enable a match made in heaven: SysVinit, but with musl.

On Linux distributions which use the musl C library (instead of glibc) we can now build properly. Specifically, the hddown helper program now builds on musl C systems. ↫ SysVinit 3.09 release notes

It’s important init systems like SysV init and runit don’t just die off or lose steam because of the systemd juggernaut, as competition, alternatives, and different ideas are what makes open source what it is.