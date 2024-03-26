Canonical expands Long Term Support to 12 years starting with Ubuntu 14.04 LTS

Today, Canonical announced the general availability of Legacy Support, an Ubuntu Pro add-on that expands security and support coverage for Ubuntu LTS releases to 12 years. The add-on will be available for Ubuntu 14.04 LTS onwards. Long term supported Ubuntu releases get five years of standard security maintenance on the main Ubuntu repository. Ubuntu Pro expands that commitment to 10 years on both the main and universe repositories, providing enterprises and end users alike access to a vast secure open source software library. The subscription also comes with a phone and ticket support tier. Ubuntu Pro paying customers can purchase an extra two years of security maintenance and support with the new Legacy Support add-on. ↫ Canonical blog

Assuming all of this respects the open source licenses of the countless software packages that make up Ubuntu, this seems like a reasonable way to offer quite a long support lifecycle for those that really need it. Such support doesn’t come free, and it I think it’s entirely reasonable to try and get compensated for the work required in maintaining that level of support for 10 or 12 years.

If you want this kind of longevity from your Linux installation without paying for it, you’ll have to maintain it yourself. Seems reasonable to me.