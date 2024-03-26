Google launches Arm-optimized Chrome for Windows, teases Snapdragon X Elite boost

Following testing in Canary earlier this year, Google today announced that the Arm/Snapdragon version of Chrome for Windows is now rolling out to stable.
Google says this version of Chrome is “fully optimized for your PC’s hardware and operating system to make browsing the web faster and smoother.” People that have been testing it report significant performance improvements over the emulated version.↫ Abner Li at 9To5Google
A big Windows on Snapdragon Elite X is about to tumble through the tech media landscape, and this Chrome release fits right into the puzzle.
What concerns me with mass market ARM based systems is its locked down nature and closed source drivers. I would be less concerned if we also hear about upcoming Linux distros on these systems.
Linux on enthusiast ARM systems have had poor driver support so far and are mainly custom manufacturer distros. I’m not ready to jump on the whole ARM PC band wagon, until I see official Linux support. Maybe if AMD gets onboard making ARM CPUs, we might see some changes.
There are many of us who feel the same way. Going only by the capabilities, ARM CPUs have gotten very good. ARM hardware has come a long way except for one: ARM devices remain tightly coupled to vendor controlled operating systems. ARM manufacture support isn’t particularly worse than x86 manufacturer support, but ARM hardware becomes useless when the software is no longer supported. By contrast, most x86 systems can easily be re-provisioned by end users with new generic operating systems even after the manufacturer looses interest.
If I ran ARM, solving this would be a top priority. They do have the “system ready” initiative, but the problem is it isn’t used in consumer products. I think the culprits here are the manufactures who’s incentives don’t align with strong vendor interoperability standard. 🙁
Microsoft is a Wintel company and this won’t change, like ever.