Writing GNOME applications with Swift

Swift is well-suited for creating user interfaces thanks to the clean syntax, static typing, and special features making code easier to write. Result builders, combined with Swift’s closure expression syntax, can significantly enhance code readability.
Adwaita for Swift leverages these Swift features to provide an intuitive interface for developing applications for the GNOME platform.↫ The Swift blog
It seems the Swift project is actively trying to move beyond being the ‘Apple programming language’.
“While there are other solutions available, such as defining the UI with XML and Blueprint, they require the user interface and actual code to be written in different files” Thats a feature not a bug for large applications. But for small simple apps, sure its fine maybe better to have them in the same file. But those aren’t the ones I would bother sharing with others. And for the small simple ones I’m not going to share, python is fine. I don’t know anyone actually build desktop apps for linux on a scale that this matters?
Also to drive home my point from the other article, lets say this is awesome and makes perfect sense. Now, I have to ingest some tabular data from another application, what format should I use? Is there a swift library for parquet ? I can’t find one. But there are tons for CSV.