lEEt/OS: graphical shell and multitasking environment for DOS

lEEt/OS is a graphical shell and partially posix-compliant multitasking operating environment that runs on top of a DOS kernel. The latest version can be downloaded from this site. lEEt/OS is tested with FreeDOS 1.2 and ST-DOS, but it may also work with other DOS implementations. It can be compiled with Open Watcom compiler. 8086 binaries are also available from this site. ↫ lEEt/OS website

I had never heard of lEEt/OS before, but it looks quite interesting – and the new ST-DOS kernel the developer is making further adds to its uniqueness. A very cool project I’m putting on my list of operating systems to write short ‘first look’ article about for y’all.