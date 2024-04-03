Improvements to static analysis in the GCC 14 compiler

I work at Red Hat on GCC, the GNU Compiler Collection. For the last five releases of GCC, I’ve been working on -fanalyzer , a static analysis pass that tries to identify various problems at compile-time, rather than at runtime. It performs “symbolic execution” of C source code—effectively simulating the behavior of the code along the various possible paths of execution through it.

This article summarizes what’s new with -fanalyzer in GCC 14, which I hope will be officially released sometime in April 2024.