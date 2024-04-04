Microsoft Edge will let you control how much RAM it uses soon

Microsoft is working on a new feature for its Edge browser that will let you limit the amount of RAM it uses. Leopeva64, who is one of the best at finding new Edge features, has spotted a new settings section in test builds of the browser that includes a slider so you can limit how much RAM Edge gets access to.↫ Tom Warren at The Verge
Isn’t it the operating system’s job to manage memory? It seems very archaic to manually set memory limits on an application, or am I totally out of touch?
It seems especially useful if you can set this to 0 🙂
Fabulous. How many years will it take for Leopeva64 to discover the feature of letting the user uninstall it?
Archaic? Not really this is the case with any software that does its own caching… like every piece of software out there that does any kind of caching will have a setting like this be it exposed or not.
Yes, it is… Edge, Firefox, Chrome, etc. became operating systems years ago.
…but, speaking less tongue-in-cheek, the browser really does have a better ability to know what of its memory can be evicted. It’s not the OS’s job to track things like how long it’s been since a user last focused a tab, how idle a tab is and which resources are associated with tabs/downloads/etc., and so on.
The OS’s responsibility for intra-OS stuff more or less stops at allowing applications to mark memory allocations as discardable/cache so they don’t need to tie up swap space when there’s memory pressure. (Something especially important on Windows where every allocation must be backed by a reservation in either physical RAM or the paging file… that’s why browsers tend to crash more in Windows. It doesn’t use memory overcommit.)
Ugh. Intra-application stuff, not Intra-OS stuff. We really need that edit window back.