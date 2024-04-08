Just how much faster are the GNOME 46 terminals?

Over the GNOME 46 cycle, VTE has seen a lot of performance improvements. Christian Hergert mentioned some of them in his blog posts about VTE and about his work in GNOME 46. But how much did the performance actually improve? What should you, the user, expect to feel after installing a fresh Fedora 40 update and launching your favorite terminal?
Let’s measure and find out!↫ Ivan Molodetskikh
The short version is that the improvements are definitely noticeable during genera use – for the long version, read the actual article.