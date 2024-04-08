Intel’s ambitious Meteor Lake iGPU

Intel and AMD both tried to ship iGPUs fast enough to compete with low end discrete cards over the past 10 years with mixed results. Recently though, powerful iGPUs have been thrown back into the spotlight. Handhelds like Valve’s Steam Deck and ASUS’s ROG Ally demonstrated that consumers are willing to accept compromises to play games on the go. AMD has dominated that market so far. Valve’s Steam Deck uses AMD’s Van Gogh APU, and the ROG Ally uses the newer Phoenix APU. Unlike Van Gogh, Phoenix is a general purpose mobile chip with both a powerful CPU and GPU. Phoenix doesn’t stop at targeting the handheld segment, and threatens Intel’s laptop market share too.
In response, Meteor Lake brings a powerful iGPU to the party. It has the equivalent of 128 EUs and clocks up to 2.25 GHz, making it modestly wider and much faster than Raptor Lake’s 96 EU, 1.5 GHz iGPU. Raptor Lake’s Xe-LP graphics architecture gets replaced by Xe-LPG, a close relative of the Xe-HPG architecture used in Intel’s A770 discrete GPU. At the system level, Meteor Lake moves to a GPU integration scheme that better suits a chiplet configuration where the iGPU gets significant transistor and area budget.
I’ll be testing Meteor Lake’s iGPU with the Core Ultra 7 155H, as implemented in the ASUS Zenbook 14. I purchased the device myself in late February.↫ Chips and Cheese
I’m absolutely here for the resurgence in capable integrated GPUs, both for PC gaming on the go and for better graphics performance even in thinner, smaller laptops. I would love to have just a bit more graphics power on my thin and small laptop so I can do some basic gaming with it.
This R&D is always driven by the retail carrot, which is the bulk production of low cost gaming capable hardware for kids can play CoD at school or Uni. But historically, much of the fundamentals that built the gaming segment came out of performance systems for business, CAD/CAM, Raytracing, Media Production, etc., etc., which seems to have been largely forgotten in recent iterations. I think they need to get back to the fundamentals and they find there is a market that can subsidise the expansion of early adopter hardware into mainstream retail. At the moment I feel the industry segment is too hit and miss to sustain multiple developers, the losers lose big, yet I’m sure it needs multiple developers to push the R&D and prevent the development stalling like it has in the past. Of course we understand some segments are moving away from high performance individual devices to cloud, like Autodesk Fusion, etc., etc., but lately there is a bit of a backlash appearing as people bemoan a cloud based experience that probably hasn’t lived up to expectations. So I’m all for some dedicated and powerful portable systems with integrated GPUs for business and engineering applications, let me have the kit to do what I want to do the way I want to do it, and not in some standardised way some anonymous Dev or System Admin thinks it should be done.
The main issue with iGPUs is that they not only share RAM, but also share the power envelope as well.
That requires a lot of custom optimizations on games. Both SteamDeck and Rog Ally has made some progress in there in their system tools, but the games would also need to know that increasing CPU clocks come at the cost of GPU cores, and vice versa.
Though I do like the new paradigm shift. We have for too long depended on invalid and inefficient assumptions.