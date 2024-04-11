Android 15 Beta 1 is here, but details are still under wraps

After two months of developer previews, Google has finally released Android 15 Beta 1. While the beta usually offers more user-facing changes, Google is still pretty light on details with this build, giving us only a few more details on what we can expect. Instead, the company is pointing to Google I/O for more details, which will take place on May 14 this year, basically confirming that this is when we will get the second beta with more features.↫ Manuel Vonau
There’s very little of interest in this beta, so unless you’re really into Android development, I’d wait out installing any betas until after Google I/O.