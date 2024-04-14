 Home > KDE > KDE’s Kate on all platforms

Kate, KDE’s programming-focused text editor, is, of course, a Qt application, and is also available on a variety of other platforms. Christoph Cullmann, one of the developers of Kate, published a short blog post with screenshots of Kate running on the three biggest platforms – Linux/BSD, Windows, and macOS. Sadly, while Haiku gets a mention, there’s no screenshot of the Haiku version of Kate.

Still, it’s interesting to see the family resemblance.

  1. 2024-04-14 5:14 pm
    Morgan Silver Supporter

    Sadly, while Haiku gets a mention, there’s no screenshot of the Haiku version of Kate.

    Ask and ye shall receive:

    https://imgur.com/gSeUVSz

  2. 2024-04-14 5:35 pm
    Moochman

    Kate (and its slightly simplified sibling KWrite) is a great little editor that’s surprisingly feature-rich and not bogged down with things like an Electron shell (unlike VSCode). I didn’t realize there was an official Windows release – will be nice to have my go-to editor on Linux on my Windows machine too. 🙂

    • 2024-04-14 10:52 pm
      FortranMan

      I teach basic programming and numerical analysis to engineering students. Making Kate available in the Windows store has been a big help to getting them access to good, simple tools. Now that Python is also in the Windows store we don’t have to rely on Anaconda Python so much.

