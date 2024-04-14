Linux 6.10 to merge NTSYNC driver for emulating Windows NT synchronization primitives

Going through my usual scanning of all the “-next” Git subsystem branches of new code set to be introduced for the next Linux kernel merge window, a very notable addition was just queued up… Linux 6.10 is set to merge the NTSYNC driver for emulating the Microsoft Windows NT synchronization primitives within the kernel for allowing better performance with Valve’s Steam Play (Proton) and Wine of Windows games and other apps on Linux. ↫ Michael Larabel

The improvements to performance of games running under Proton this new driver will bring are legitimately insane. We’re looking at a game-changing addition to the Linux kernel here, and it’s no surprise, then, to see this effort being spearheaded by companies like Valve and CodeWeavers.