How I tricked iOS into giving me EU DMA features

In iOS 17.4, Apple introduced a new system called eligibilityd. This works with countryd (which you might have heard about when it first appeared in iOS 16.2) and the Apple ID system to decide where you physically are. The idea is that multiple sources need to agree on where you are, before giving you access to features such as those mandated by the Digital Markets Act.↫ Adam Demasi
The way Adam Demasi managed to convince Apple his very much Australian iPhone in Australia was, in fact, a European Union iPhone in the European Union was by making sure not a single wireless signal managed to escape the device. He had to disable location services, insert an Italian SIM, set up a pfSense Wi-Fi router using the regulatory country of Italy, and go into his basement where there’s no mobile signal. Between all these steps, the phone was reset multiple times.
And then, and only then, did the iPhone think it was in the European Union, with all the benefits that entails. Demasi has no idea which of these steps are actually needed, but the process of figuring this all out is ongoing, and more information is sure to be discovered as smart people sink their teeth into the process by which Apple determines where an iPhone is from.
Nice. I guess it’s time to come out of the basement and to realize that in democratic societies people get to decide such things, not Apple. So if you want to use an Apple device in the same way in Australia then in EU, just copy the norms. Or better improve upon them.
I have a more interesting question. What happens with the EU law that in play in this case happen if someone happens to give a phone to a person from the EU when they are outside EU. Some EU laws are written that way and when they are enforced based on nationality of the person not where they physical are this results in companies having to-do it everywhere just to be sure they are in the right.
Outside of EU both you and Apple adhere to local laws. So outside of EU Apple doesn’t have to respect the EU norms and laws. But as you see in Australia you can already establish an EU zone in your basement. So there is no going back now. The same is bound to happen in public life soon.