Microsoft open-sources MS-DOS 4.00, releases early beta of MS-DOS 4.0 (multitasking)

Today, in partnership with IBM and in the spirit of open innovation, we’re releasing the source code to MS-DOS 4.00 under the MIT license. There’s a somewhat complex and fascinating history behind the 4.0 versions of DOS, as Microsoft partnered with IBM for portions of the code but also created a branch of DOS called Multitasking DOS that did not see a wide release.↫ Scott Hanselman
Not only did they release the source code to MS-DOS 4.00, they also released disk images of a very early version of Multitasking DOS, which did not see a wide release, as the article states. I’ve only vaguely heard of MT-DOS over the decades, so I had to do some minor reading and research to untangle what, exactly, MT-DOS really is. Much of this information is probably table stakes for the many older readers we have, but bear with me.
MT-DOS, which has the official name MS-DOS 4.0 (often further specified by adding “multitasking” in brackets after the version number) was a version of MS-DOS developed by Microsoft based on MS-DOS 2.0, whose headlining feature was pre-emptive multitasking, which allowed specifically written applications to continue to run in a special background mode. Interestingly enough, it had to perform this multitasking with the same 640k memory limitation as other versions of DOS. Very few OEMs ended up licensing it, and most notably IBM wasn’t interested, so after one or two more OEM-specific versions, it was quickly abandoned by Microsoft.
MS-DOS 4.0 (multitasking) is entirely unrelated to the “real” versions 4 of MS-DOS that followed later. The actual version 4 was called MS-DOS 4.00, and it’s the source code to this specific version that’s being released as open source today. MS-DOS 4.00 was quickly followed by 4.01 and 4.01a, but apparently OEMs would confusingly still label 4.01 disks as “MS-DOS 4.0”. The whole MS-DOS 4 saga is quite convoluted and messy, and I’m probably oversimplifying a great deal.
Regardless, this code joins the open source releases of MS-DOS 1.25 and 2.0 that Microsoft released years ago.
How is MT-DOS different from the TSR functionality found in some DOS versions (not sure which, as my only exposure to DOS is DOS 6.22 and DOS 7 that’s found in Windows 9x) that allowed utilities such as DOSKEY to operate?
Having written TSRs…
They were an abomination.
Basically every utility had to write their own “kernel” and “multitasking”. You had to hook in to one or more interrupts to tigger, and have to manually save state of the current running program (sometimes unsuccessfully).
It became even worse when you had multiple TSRs conflicting with each other.
(Some more context. For example, you had to hook into the keyboard interrupt. Then watch for your activation key combination. If that was hit, you’d have to manually save the current program, save the registers, make sure it was not in a DOS call or similar, save the screen / VGA state, and hope to restore it correctly.
If you wanted to run in the “background” you need to hook into the timer interrupt, which triggered roughly 17 times per second. However of course that could be changed by other programs.
I could go on, but it should be obvious how broken that design was… yet it still worked somehow).
DOS TSRs were limited to 64KB in size, and would work by hooking into hardware or software interrupts to run code when an interrupt was generated. The TSR code would have to explicitly return control to DOS.
MT-DOS would preemptively multitask DOS programs that were designed for it, switching between the foreground task (Which had access to the screen and input devices) and background tasks, without waiting for a specific interrupt to occur. Since it was preemptive multitasking, programs wouldn’t have to explicitly return control to DOS or to the foreground program.
MT-DOS didn’t have protected memory, so broken programs could crash other programs by accident.