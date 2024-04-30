You can’t just assume UTF-8

Humans speak countless different languages. Not only are these languages incompatible, but runtime transpilation is a real pain. Sadly, every standardisation initiative has failed.
At least there is someone to blame for this state-of-affairs: God. It was him, after-all, who cursed humanity to speak different languages, in an early dispute over a controversial property development.
However, mankind can only blame itself for the fact that computers struggle to talk to each other.
And one of the biggest problems is the most simple: computers do not agree on how to write letters in binary.↫ Cal Paterson
For most users, character encoding issues are not something they have to deal with. Programmers and other people who deal with the lower levels of computing, however, deal with this way more often than they should.
Interesting article!
I am more in favor of assuming UTF8 than using statistics. I actually do think assuming UTF8 has gotten more reliable over the years. Ten or so years ago, unicode characters would regularly break documents and HTML pages, these days I rarely come across issues with utf8. It’s become the standard format for text nearly everywhere, databases, web, console, text files, etc. Other standards still exist, but they’re becoming more niche (IMHO that’s a good thing).
The article did allude to a major shortcoming of modern computer files. There’s no standard header for metadata. Every single format ends up reinventing the wheel. MP3 files that describe the author, office documents, jpg, png, etc. It’s too late to fix this now. But imagine a world where all files had standard metadata fields and standardized APIs to manipulate them. This would solve so many of our organizational and indexing problems. I can’t exactly blame the creators of unix for not forseeing this need, but realistically had they tackled this early on there’s a chance standard file metadata operations could have ended up being part of the greatest common denominator.
Indeed, when the creators of Unix decided that plain-text files would be a stream of bytes containing just the text and nothing else, they made it impossible for text files to have any kind of metadata (unless you use filesystem-level metadata which tend to be lost when copying to FAT32 partitions or when uploading to services like Dropbox). Which of course means no character encoding metadata either.
As a Greek person, I’ve dealt with this problem numerous times. For example, SRT subtitles are usually 8-bit windows codepage text files, which means that you had to set your DVD player to the correct encoding to decode the text correctly (which wasn’t straightforward and usually required setting your preferred subtitle language to Greek or setting your region to Greece or even applying a firmware patch). I still have to do this on Kodi sometimes. Another issue is the English version of Windows, which defaults to windows-1252 codepage and you have to dig into the Control Panel to change it so your txt files work correctly. But if text files included encoding metadata, it wouldn’t matter what my “preferred” language is to render any txt file correctly.
About the need for a standardised metadata header, would’ve been nice but it was never going to happen. I mean, there are even different 8-bit encodings for the same language even after an effort was made to standardise those things (for example ISO 8859 vs the Windows codepages). Your best bet for standardised metadata is filesystem-level metadata and make sure they aren’t lost (they will be, so don’t bother).
kurkosdr,
I agree with you on both counts. It’s one of those things that might have been successfully standardized in the beginning, but if implemented today would end up being a poorly supported niche feature that can’t be relied on to work across platforms and services.
I’m trying to think of a word that succinctly describes this concept:. “could have worked out at the beginning, but it’s too late now” but I’m drawing blanks. Anyone have a good word for this?
“I can’t exactly blame the creators of unix for not forseeing this need”
Would a standard created by UNIX have solved the problem? First of all, UNIX “standards” went through a rather lengthy period where they were anything but. Queue the XKCD.
Even if the UNIX world managed to agree, the size and success of the DOS then Windows world meant that no UNIX standard stood a chance of being a standard. Look at your own findings below about web documents processed through Windows. You can almost assume UTF8 these days ( and ASCII is a subset ). But Java and .NET are still UTF16 and not going anywhere.
The UNIX world did take a run at the problem by assuming they could define a universal “Portable Character Set” and make it part of the definition of UNIX. The Open Group put it into the Single Unix Specification.
https://pubs.opengroup.org/onlinepubs/9699919799/
According to that standard, “the characters in Portable Character Set are defined in the ISO/IEC 10646-1:2000 standard”. But ISO/IEC 10646 has been revised and withdrawn dozens of times. It describes the UCS ( Universal Character Set ). Here is the latest version:
https://www.iso.org/standard/76835.html
Since that document says that it “specifies seven encoding schemes of the UCS: UTF-8, UTF-16, UTF-16BE, UTF-16LE, UTF-32, UTF-32BE, and UTF-32LE”, I don’t think we have much hope.
Maybe our forefathers understood the importance of standards and that is why they left it out. We just were not ready for it yet. Perhaps someday we will mature enough as a species to agree on these kinds of things.
tanishaj,
DOS and windows weren’t invented in a vacuum. A lot of the concepts unix invented found their way into DOS and windows like pipes, socket apis, even ASCII itself. IMHO it’s not a stretch to think a metadata API could have been copied by mac/windows/linux/bsd/etc such that all operating systems would support it today. I think metadata was one of microsoft’s plans for alternate data streams in ntfs, but by the time windows invented it it was already too late to normalize it as a standard OS primitive, I do think an earlier metadata standard could have resulted in a different outcome though.
ASCII is a subset of UTF8 but not extended ASCII, which I highlighted in my post. Anyway the use of UTF16 inside a language is becoming less relevant because even those languages need to support UTF8 as a matter of course even if they do so by translating to and from a different internal format.
Those documents speak to text encoding in the POSIX.1-2017 standard and later, but does not speak to the lack of file metadata and APIs that I am talking about. They actually highlight a perfect use case for standardized file metadata.
That argument is not a rebuttal for not having metadata standards. It would have been very useful to standardize this half a century ago…but they lacked the foresight (ie our hindsight) to realize it would become a problem.
For actively developed software I don’t think it’s impossible to develop standards incrementally, but it’ll take a long long time and a lot of unrewarded effort. But then again we have a host specially developed OS, and the issues around UTF8 seem far far more important than having another OS to choose from, perhaps the problem isn’t sexy enough.
I suppose someone being cynical will tell us that eventually AI will deliver a Universal Translator that works for everyone and everything, who would you trust to run that, Meta, Google, Microsoft or Apple?
So, we need to read the entire data in order to run the heuristics to figure out the encodings? Or is there a magic amount of a file that we can read to be pretty sure which encoding it is? And is there proper, good libraries in the major languages that can do it Right(tm) that we can just pull in? Would love it if he pointed to some actual implementations, because I don’t see the average, even if good, programmer having the knowledge to properly implement that. Or the time. And then we get to a whole bunch of separate implementations that have to be maintained (usually poorly).
Drizzt321,
I believe most if not all real world implementations perform a statistical evaluation on an arbitrary length of text (ie not the complete file).
There’s no standard heuristic for this, but there are dozens of questions about this on stack exchange with answers, here is one:
softwareengineering.stackexchange.com/questions/187169/how-to-detect-the-encoding-of-a-file
I’m seeing tons of open source implementations for many languages.
github.com/superstrom/chardetsharp
github.com/chardet/chardet
github.com/sv24-archive/charade
github.com/Joungkyun/libchardet
I don’t remember installing it, but “chardetect” is installed on my debian desktop. May have been installed by default.
An old mozilla paper on this may be of interest:
https://www-archive.mozilla.org/projects/intl/universalcharsetdetection
While the goal for heuristics is to be right most of the time, it rubs me the wrong way to have software relying on chance instead of real standards…uck.
I noticed that the mozilla paper about byte encodings contains encoding errors….how funny is that!
You can notice the mozilla link is full of ‘?’ characters where the browser can’t parse the character. Firefox reports that page as “UTF8”, but the contents of the page contains extended byte sequences that aren’t appropriate for UTF8 encoding.
I checked using a hex editor and those are hex 0xA0 bytes. It turns out the text was likely written in an editor that uses the Windows-1252 code page to produce non-breaking spaces….
https://www.ascii-code.com/CP1252/160
The HTML standard always combines consecutive spaces into one space on screen, and incidentally this is why text editors that target HTML (like MS frontpage or dreamweaver) convert extra spaces into non-breaking space characters instead, which is what happened here. However the correct byte sequence for non-breaking space in UTF8 isn’t “0xA0”, it’s “0xC2 0xA0”. Hence the character glitches. Obviously the old Windows-1252 text content got pasted/imported into a UTF-8 website resulting in a page containing text from two encodings.
I am so pleased that mozilla’s paper about character encoding is itself a test case of what can happen when the character encoding is wrong! This is the kind of irony that makes me smile 🙂
Very nice catch and indeed quite wonderful in its own tragic way.