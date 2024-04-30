You can’t just assume UTF-8

Humans speak countless different languages. Not only are these languages incompatible, but runtime transpilation is a real pain. Sadly, every standardisation initiative has failed.

At least there is someone to blame for this state-of-affairs: God. It was him, after-all, who cursed humanity to speak different languages, in an early dispute over a controversial property development.

However, mankind can only blame itself for the fact that computers struggle to talk to each other.

And one of the biggest problems is the most simple: computers do not agree on how to write letters in binary.