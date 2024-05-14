VMware Workstation Pro and Fusion pro go free for personal use

After Broadcom acquired VMware, there’s been a steady stream of worrying or outright bad news for people using VMware products at home, for personal use, as enthusiasts. The biggest blow to the enthusiast market was the end of perpetual licensing, forcing people into subscriptions instead. Finally, though it seems we’re getting some good news.
The most exciting part is that Fusion Pro and Workstation Pro will now have two license models. We now provide a Free Personal Use or a Paid Commercial Use subscription for our Pro apps. Users will decide based on their use case whether a commercial subscription is required.
This means that everyday users who want a virtual lab on their Mac, Windows or Linux computer can do so for free simply by registering and downloading the bits from the new download portal located at support.broadcom.com.↫ Michael Roy on the VMware blog
This is definitely good news for us enthusiasts, and it means I won’t have to buy a cheap VMware license off eBay every few years anymore, so I’m quite satisfied here. However, with VMware under Broadcom focusing more and more on the enterprise and squeezing every last penny out of those customers, one has to wonder if this ‘free for personal use’ is just a prelude to winding down the development of enthusiasts’ tools altogether.
It wouldn’t be the first time that a product going free for personal use was a harbinger of worse things yet to come.
Desperate times calling for desperate measures…
I do not like Broadcom but this seems like a smart consolidation. They need the commercial workstation stuff as part of their ecosystem. This allows them to address the non-commercial for free. I am sure they are hoping to be a preferred platform for professionals that will go on to choose and recommend enterprise product. With this move, they have completely eliminated almost all costs of doing so including engineering, order management, and support. They have eliminated per-incident support so you either have a commercial license or you are posting on the forums. Even the marketing is now identical. Allowing people to download software they are making anyway costs them nothing. The only business they are “losing” here is business they do not want. As a bonus, it makes things a bit harder for potential competitors.
This also gets rid of all the $10 product key noise that probably devalues their offering. You now clearly have a subscription or you do not.
In my view, this is a really smart move ( from a Product Management perspective ).
It’s not like they have a choice the entire industry picked up and started moving to alternatives…. the strategy VmWare was using was very similar to Nvidia’s you hold the mindshare you hold all the power. VmWare WAS the name in hypervisors.
Now…. that heavy duty mind share has taken a hit.
Giving Fusion a spin on my M1 Mac Studio, curiously it kept getting an error when trying to download Windows 11 Enterprise but 11 Pro is downloading just fine. I’ll follow up once I’ve had a chance to try it out and compare it to my previous experience with Parallels on M series Macs.
Morgan,
If you do check it, it would be interesting to test if it phones home to the mothership or otherwise restricts your usage after some future date. I don’t know if I’d trust broadcom to not have some kind of kill switch.