Windows Server 2025 to ship with DTrace by default

Windows Server 2025 comes equipped with dtrace as a native tool. DTrace is a command-line utility that enables users to monitor and troubleshoot their system’s performance in real-time. DTrace allows users to dynamically instrument both the kernel and user-space code without any need to modify the code itself. This versatile tool supports a range of data collection and analysis techniques, such as aggregations, histograms, and tracing of user-level events. To learn more, see DTrace for command line help and DTrace on Windows for additional capabilities.↫ What’s new in Windows Server 2025
DTrace was originally developed by Sun as part of Solaris, but eventually made its way to other operating systems as Sun collapsed in on itself and Oracle gave it the final push. DTrace is available for the various surviving Solars-based operating systems, Linux, FreeBSD, NetBSD, macOS, and QNX, and Microsoft ported DTrace from FreeBSD to Windows back in 2018. With Windows Server 2025, DTrace will be shipped out of the box.
Also, remainder how much interesting stuff Sun had.
DTrace was a genuine reason to buy sun. Having it available in windows is just incredible.
It hard to think of a modern company as innovative as Sun.
The succeeded at innovating, but it was sad to see them fail as a company.
I tried to use DTrace on Arch Linux, just to know how it works and why it’s so great and surprisingly, almost nobody is using DTrace on Linux. Not only it’s not packaged (it only seems packaged on Oracle Linux), but there are too few docs about it. It seems Linux people just use eBPF.