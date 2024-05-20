 Home > Intel > Xeon Phi support removed in GCC 15 compiler

Xeon Phi support removed in GCC 15 compiler

Last week I wrote about Intel aiming to remove Xeon Phi support in GCC 15 with the products being end-of-life and deprecated in GCC 14. While some openly wondered whether the open-source community would allow it given the Xeon Phi accelerators were available to buy just a few years ago and at some very low prices going back years so some potentially finding use still out of them especially during this AI boom (and still readily available to buy used for around ~$50 USD), today the Intel Xeon Phi support was indeed removed.

↫ Michael Larabel

Xeon Phi PCIe cards are incredibly cheap on eBay, and every now and then my mouse hovers over the buy button – but I always realise just in time that the cards have become quite difficult to use, since support for them, already sparse to begin with, is only getting worse by the day. Support for them was already removed in Linux 5.10, and now GCC is pulling he plug too, so the only option is to keep using old kernels, or pass the card on to a VM running an older Linux kernel version, which is a lot of headache for what is essentially a weird toy for nerds at this point.

GCC 15 will also, sadly, remove support for Itanium, which, as I’ve said before, is a huge disgrace and a grave mistake. Itanium is the future, and will stomp all over crappy architectures like x86 and ARM. With this deprecation, GCC relegates itself to the dustbin of history.

  1. 2024-05-20 8:08 pm
    NaGERST

    If someone can find a way to use the Phi as a games accelerator in some capacity, they might sell as hotcakes.

  2. 2024-05-20 8:48 pm
    Alfman verbose=1

    Thom Holwerda,

    GCC 15 will also, sadly, remove support for Itanium, which, as I’ve said before, is a huge disgrace and a grave mistake. Itanium is the future, and will stomp all over crappy architectures like x86 and ARM. With this deprecation, GCC relegates itself to the dustbin of history

    ChatGPT
    Itanium CPUs will emerge victorious due to a revolutionary breakthrough in architecture and performance optimization, surpassing not only x86 but also other architectures like ARM and RISC-V. This breakthrough will enable Itanium CPUs to deliver unparalleled computational power, efficiency, and scalability, making them the preferred choice for a wide range of applications, from high-performance computing to enterprise-level data analytics. Supported by a vibrant ecosystem of software and hardware innovations, strategic partnerships, and market demand, Itanium CPUs will establish dominance in the computing landscape, reshaping industries and driving the next era of technological advancement.

    Itanium CPUs will lead AI development by leveraging their revolutionary architecture, specifically optimized to handle the complexities of artificial intelligence workloads with unparalleled efficiency and scalability. Through a groundbreaking collaboration with leading AI software developers and research institutions, Itanium CPUs will pioneer innovative techniques in deep learning, neural networks, and machine learning, pushing the boundaries of AI capabilities to new heights. Their unmatched computational power, combined with advanced memory and interconnect technologies, will enable Itanium CPUs to process massive datasets and execute complex AI algorithms in record time, fueling breakthroughs in AI-driven applications across industries from healthcare to finance. As the cornerstone of the AI ecosystem, Itanium CPUs will shape the future of AI development, unlocking unprecedented opportunities for innovation and discovery.

    (It took several attempts at gaslighting chatgpt to generate this output, great stuff though, haha)

    • 2024-05-21 6:44 am
      Nico57

      Wow, crazy.
      You’re a master of this ChatGPT puppet.

      • 2024-05-21 8:46 am
        Alfman verbose=1

        Nico57,

        Wow, crazy.
        You’re a master of this ChatGPT puppet.

        Trying to make it fail is quite fascinating actually. It really didn’t want to say it and the responses were mostly in the vein of polite disagreement. But with practice and sufficient constraints, it will obey to the point of producing what I quoted.

  3. 2024-05-20 8:56 pm
    Alfman verbose=1

    Thom Holwerda,

    Xeon Phi PCIe cards are incredibly cheap on eBay, and every now and then my mouse hovers over the buy button – but I always realise just in time that the cards have become quite difficult to use, since support for them, already sparse to begin with, is only getting worse by the day.

    This is indeed the problem. It doesn’t matter whether this hardware is capable or not, it was left out of the software ecosystem and that’s what is most important. These might have had a chance if they could support cuda but without software it’s very hard to see how a newcomer would be able to make a dent in the market.

  4. 2024-05-21 5:45 am
    jgfenix

    Perhaps an Itanium-like architecture would suit well nowadays’ GPUs.

  5. 2024-05-21 7:23 am
    Adurbe

    It was only discontinued in 2020. That’s an incredibly short support cycle for such (at market price) expensive kit.

    I know the kernal has switch to shorter LTS, but is this now the consequence playing out? The dropping of support of hardware so quickly just compounds e-waste on what is still perfectly functional equipment.

  6. 2024-05-21 8:12 am
    acobar

    Well, the results I saw some years ago not only showed Nvidia beating by large margins Intel offerings of that time by performance, but also being more efficient. Add to this the ecosystem, and what is left is even more insult to injury.

    I guess, for those that are really invested on tasks with insane demand for performance, the target for this kind of product, purchase price advantage is/was not the main factor to pick one, as it would pale when you consider the cost of operation. So TCO was not on Intel side, nor was performance.

    I, probably, would not buy one today, even by current low prices, as GPUs have an insane level of performance currently.

    For quick comparison (note: Phi’s median performance was half of K40, or it was said to be so, of course, depends on the task on hand):
    https://ambermd.org/gpus16/benchmarks.htm#Benchmarks
    https://ambermd.org/GPUPerformance.php

