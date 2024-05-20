Xeon Phi support removed in GCC 15 compiler

Last week I wrote about Intel aiming to remove Xeon Phi support in GCC 15 with the products being end-of-life and deprecated in GCC 14. While some openly wondered whether the open-source community would allow it given the Xeon Phi accelerators were available to buy just a few years ago and at some very low prices going back years so some potentially finding use still out of them especially during this AI boom (and still readily available to buy used for around ~$50 USD), today the Intel Xeon Phi support was indeed removed.↫ Michael Larabel
Xeon Phi PCIe cards are incredibly cheap on eBay, and every now and then my mouse hovers over the buy button – but I always realise just in time that the cards have become quite difficult to use, since support for them, already sparse to begin with, is only getting worse by the day. Support for them was already removed in Linux 5.10, and now GCC is pulling he plug too, so the only option is to keep using old kernels, or pass the card on to a VM running an older Linux kernel version, which is a lot of headache for what is essentially a weird toy for nerds at this point.
GCC 15 will also, sadly, remove support for Itanium, which, as I’ve said before, is a huge disgrace and a grave mistake. Itanium is the future, and will stomp all over crappy architectures like x86 and ARM. With this deprecation, GCC relegates itself to the dustbin of history.
If someone can find a way to use the Phi as a games accelerator in some capacity, they might sell as hotcakes.
Thom Holwerda,
Nico57,
Thom Holwerda,
This is indeed the problem. It doesn’t matter whether this hardware is capable or not, it was left out of the software ecosystem and that’s what is most important. These might have had a chance if they could support cuda but without software it’s very hard to see how a newcomer would be able to make a dent in the market.
Perhaps an Itanium-like architecture would suit well nowadays’ GPUs.
It was only discontinued in 2020. That’s an incredibly short support cycle for such (at market price) expensive kit.
I know the kernal has switch to shorter LTS, but is this now the consequence playing out? The dropping of support of hardware so quickly just compounds e-waste on what is still perfectly functional equipment.
Well, the results I saw some years ago not only showed Nvidia beating by large margins Intel offerings of that time by performance, but also being more efficient. Add to this the ecosystem, and what is left is even more insult to injury.
I guess, for those that are really invested on tasks with insane demand for performance, the target for this kind of product, purchase price advantage is/was not the main factor to pick one, as it would pale when you consider the cost of operation. So TCO was not on Intel side, nor was performance.
I, probably, would not buy one today, even by current low prices, as GPUs have an insane level of performance currently.
For quick comparison (note: Phi’s median performance was half of K40, or it was said to be so, of course, depends on the task on hand):
https://ambermd.org/gpus16/benchmarks.htm#Benchmarks
https://ambermd.org/GPUPerformance.php