IceWM 3.5.0 released

IceWM, the venerable window manager we’ve all used at some point in our lives, has released a new version, 3.5.0. It’s a relatively minor release, so you’ve got things like a new install option which will install an extra theme, a fix for porting to NetBSD 10, translation updates, and more such small improvements. The AddressBar, a command line in the taskbar that can be summoned with ctrl+alt+space , also got some love, with file argument completion and support for the cd and pwd commands.

You can compile IceWM yourself, of course, but it’ll most likely find its way into your distribution’s repository quickly enough.