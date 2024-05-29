Vox Media and The Atlantic sign content deals with OpenAI

Speaking of The Verge, its parent company Vox Media, along with The Atlantic, have signed a deal with OpenAI.
Two more media companies have signed licensing agreements with OpenAI, allowing their content to be used to train its AI models and be shared inside of ChatGPT. The Atlantic and Vox Media — The Verge’s parent company — both announced deals with OpenAI on Wednesday.↫ Emilia David at The Verge
In the case of Vox Media, the deal was made and announced without informing their staff, which obviously doesn’t sit well with especially Vox’ writers. By making deals like this, upper management gets to double-dip on the fruits of their workers’ labour – first, the published content generates ad revenues, and second, OpenAI pays them to use said content for training and other purposes.
And once the “AI” gets good enough, more and more of the writers will be fired, leaving only a skeleton crew of lower-paid workers to clean up the “AI” output. With this deal, the writing is on the wall for every journalist at Vox Media – you’re currently contributing to your own obsolescence, and your bosses are getting paid for it.
As far as I know, OSNews’ owner, David, has not yet been contacted by OpenAI. Regardless, I’ll sell the past 20-odd years of my terrible takes for 69 million euros, after deducting Swedish taxes. And since OpenAI is run by billionaires: taxes are this thing where normal people pay a portion of their income to the government in return for various government services.
It’s wild, I know.
Thom Holwerda,
I know I’ve been disagreeing with you quite a lot over the semantics and I really don’t think copyrights are up to the task of regulating AI generation of human-like expressions. But I do share your high level concerns.
IMHO copyrights aren’t the reason that AI is dangerous for society. In cases like this Vox Media and The Atlantic (and I’m sure many more) the copyright issue is already being solved by AI firms. Yet I’m confident this does nothing to appease anyone against AI, AI copyright infringement was never the main threat with AI. It’s really about the potential to disrupt so many human lives – even in instances where copyright isn’t being violated.
The business case for AI to replace humans in upcoming years is increasing, but so many people are still in denial. Many people are only going to realize this the hard way when people around them start being personally effected. Everyone will look their employers to keep our jobs, but with few exceptions, employers will not be the heros, they will let greed pave the way forward. Some jobs will remain, good jobs even, but the AI productivity boost means there will be fewer positions. Historically people dealt with displacement through further education and intellectual skills since these were hard to automate, however this time around AI competing for intellectual and creative jobs. I am still predicting this will be a rude awakening for the masses. We’d better have our social safety nets in place before this happens.
>”Historically people dealt with displacement through further education and intellectual skills”
Actually, I’m pretty certain that historically most people dealt with displacement by ultimately dying penniless and hungry.
>” I’ll sell the past 20-odd years of my terrible takes for 69 million euros”
Nice!
It’s extremely scary, as a scenario. I’ve been on OSnews (or BeOSnews) for quite a while, and I got a triad of trusted IT sites: OSnews, TheReg and Ars (which is becoming more and more like a PR outlet – long gone are the days of Hannibal and Caesar).
I respect your work and I try to support it to the best of my possibilities (ie: yesterday I had a very stupid car accident, thankfully nobody was hurt, me included, but I still lost € 28k because of that half a second…)
I’ll try to contribute more, your independent journalism and opinions are invaluable even when I don’t agree with them (remember Voltaire?) but they must continue to be independent, those LLMs are a ridiculous bunch of crap, and nowhere near a true “AI”.
Keep up the great work!
Mat