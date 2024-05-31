25 years of Krita

Twenty-five years. A quarter century. That’s how long we’ve been working on Krita. Well, what would become Krita. It started out as KImageShop, but that name was nuked by a now long-dead German lawyer. Then it was renamed to Krayon, and that name was also nuked. Then it was renamed to Krita, and that name stuck.
I only became part of Krita in 2003, when Krita was still part of KDE’s suite of productivity applications, KOffice, later renamed to Calligra… And I became maintainer of Krita in 2004, when Patrick Julien handed over the baton. That means that I’ve been around Krita for about twenty of those twenty-five years, so I’ll hope you, dear reader, will forgive me for making this a really personal post; a very large part of my life has been tied up with Krita, and it’s going to show.↫ Krita website
While it may not be as popular as something like LibreOffice due to fewer people needing it, Krita is a cornerstone application of the Linux desktop (it’s also available for Windows and macOS), and I honestly can barely believe it’s been around for this long. I’m about as far removed from being an artistic painter as a squirrel’s tail is from being a functioning propeller engine so I don’t have need for Krita, but I’m always surprised by how many people mention using it for their painting endeavours.
I wish the project and its developers another successful 25 years, and they’re going to need it – Krita 5.3 is coming soon(ish), and the much more involved Krita 6.0, which makes the jump fro Qt 5 to Qt 6, is also in the works. On a personal note, I’m online acquainted with the lead maintainer of Krita, and as she alludes to at the end of the article, COVID hit her hard, and maintaining such a huge open source project isn’t easy to begin with. Much respect for keeping it up, and of course, to everyone else contributing to the project.
Krita is amazing! I’m not really an artist, but I have a sketch tablet connected to my Linux computer and use it with Krita. And every time I use Krita I am amazed at how functional and polished it is!
Also that mascot is flippin’ adorable.
https://krita.org/en/about/mascot/
I use Krita at least once a week. I had no idea it was 25 years old already. I thought it was a more recent app.
Also TIL that it was part of the old KOffice. That being the case, it might be the only usable piece of software from that suite left.
Krita is such an incredible piece of software. I think it edges out Blender as a showcase of the quality that open source creative software achieve, and is light years ahead of GIMP in that regard
It is a great example why a good UI is so important.
Sadly many open-source projects don’t recognize this and fail…